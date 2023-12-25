Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Post by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 324,956 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Post Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE POST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.74. 596,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

