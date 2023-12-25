Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after buying an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.79. 1,602,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.