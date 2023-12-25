Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graham by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Graham by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GHC stock traded up $9.91 on Monday, reaching $693.24. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,731. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $694.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.