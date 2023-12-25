Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,497. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

