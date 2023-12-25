Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,224,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.08. 9,645,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

