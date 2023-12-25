Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,363. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

