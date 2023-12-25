Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 331.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 1,408,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,731. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

