Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,363,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.04. 100,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

