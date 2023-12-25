Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Celestica makes up about 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 178.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 990,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 634,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,120. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

