Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hawkins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 64,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.68. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.47.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

