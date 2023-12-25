LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for 0.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

