Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 3,015,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,172. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Profile



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

