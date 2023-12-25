Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. 1,005,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $129,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.