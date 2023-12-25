Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 400,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.62.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

