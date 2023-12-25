Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $16.76. 936,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,448. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

