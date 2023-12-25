Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 1,550 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

