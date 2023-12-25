Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

