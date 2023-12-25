Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.22. 510,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

