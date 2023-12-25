Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

