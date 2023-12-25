Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,035 shares. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

