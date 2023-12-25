Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,157.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

