Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.28 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,791. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

