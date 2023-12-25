The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

