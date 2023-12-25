Willis Investment Counsel Sells 18,722 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

