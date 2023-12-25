Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXP traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $203.40. 135,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.