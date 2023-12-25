Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.02. The stock had a trading volume of 458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,064. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $225.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

