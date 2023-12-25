Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

NVS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 779,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

