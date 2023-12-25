Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,198 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 337.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $408.38. 34,314,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

