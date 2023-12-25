Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,829 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.