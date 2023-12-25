GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $35.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,776. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.