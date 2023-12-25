IOTA Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $888.48 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.