Baker Chad R Purchases 170 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 3.7% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

ROK stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.78. 311,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,645. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day moving average is $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

