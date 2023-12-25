Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 3,858 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

