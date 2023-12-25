Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 236 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.0% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 12,487.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 26.1% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

