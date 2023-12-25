Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF comprises about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XTL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.82. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

