Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

