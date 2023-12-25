GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.66 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

