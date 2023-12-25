Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.29. 4,037,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

