Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Buys Shares of 647 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,090. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.