Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 47,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

