Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $85,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 273.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

