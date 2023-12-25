Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 354,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. 696,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

