Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRAF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.41. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

