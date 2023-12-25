Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Bunge Global makes up 3.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 38.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

