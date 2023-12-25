Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 690 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

