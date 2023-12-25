Beta Finance Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

