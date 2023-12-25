242,350 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Brown University

Brown University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown University owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,480,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

