Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.58. 2,197,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,380. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

