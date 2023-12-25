Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Monday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

