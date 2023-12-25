Brown University Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Brown University decreased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346,277 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up 52.1% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.76% of Blue Owl Capital worth $138,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

OWL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 2,949,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,402. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.